EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed.

EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says the week before, they are usually working on last-minute items before the festival starts.

“The last-minute things are usually like weather-related, and anything that has popped up,” Sgt. Gray said. “That way the months of planning we’ve already kind of got a lot of the stuff planned out and we can save the last minute things for the week prior to.”

Gray says every morning before the festival there is always a big meeting among all law enforcement involved to make sure everyone is on the same page.

