Electric Vehicles for Evansville hosts first EV drive-in event

By Steve Mehling
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Electric Vehicles for Evansville is looking to help people that want to make the shift to electric.

The popularity of electric vehicles has only skyrocketed in recent years. The popular energy change has also had people wondering if the switch is worth their money.

Electric Vehicles for Evansville’s drive-in event Sunday focused on answering those questions.

“I thought that having an event like this is priming the pump for the future,” event organizer Caroline Nellis said.

For EV owners like Richard Steiner, it’s a no-brainer.

“We’re going to be driving them for economic reasons,” Steiner said. “You’re wasting a whole lot of energy to operate a gas vehicle.”

Steiner has owned a Tesla for a little over two years now. Since the car is electric, usual maintenance items aren’t in consideration anymore.

“Since I’ve owned this car, I’ve replaced tires, tires wear out,” Steiner said. “I’ve put maybe 10 sets of windshield wipers on.”

The electric vehicle has steadily gained popularity.

They were once seen as unreachable vehicles because of their price tags. Now, the cheapest electric vehicle beats out cars such as a brand-new 2023 Toyota Corolla.

“The lower end is becoming much more feasible,” Nellis said. “But if you’re out on the road and getting a fast charge done someplace, you’ll end up spending about half of what it costs you if you’re running on gasoline.”

Richard says although it can take a while to charge at times, it isn’t as inconvenient as consumers think.

Although the market remains saturated with gasoline cars, electric vehicles are slowly becoming the future of the travel market.

