Domestic violence awareness event held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Downtown Henderson held a “Candles for Hope” event to help bring awareness to domestic violence.

The event was put on by the Chloe Randolph Organization.

Chloe’s father Jay spoke at the event.

Victims of domestic violence also spoke at the event, alongside community leaders and justice system workers.

There was also a dedication of the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.