Affidavit: Evansville man facing child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail facing child molestation charges.

Officials say 33-year-old Timothy Hart was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday night on several counts of child molesting and child solicitation.

Police say the abuse happened between May of 2019 to January 2020.

Hart made his first court appearance on Monday.

