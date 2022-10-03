Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

3 postal workers arrested, part of $1.3 million credit card theft scheme, feds say

A postal truck is shown in this file photo.
A postal truck is shown in this file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three U.S. postal workers were arrested Thursday in an alleged $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme.

The Justice Department accuses the postal employees and a civilian accomplice of stealing credit cards in the mail.

According to the Justice Department, the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in New York and New Jersey.

Federal officials says five other individuals involved in the fraud and identity theft scheme still remain at large.

Charges involved carry lengthy prison sentences if the defendants are found guilty.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car...
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Custom bobblehead replicated off of a picture of John Catt
80-year-old referee officiates last game after 40 years on the field

Latest News

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Questions remain about Hurricane Ian prep as death toll rises
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
Former Heritage Hills football stars Jay Cutler, Ken Dilger, Stan Jochim, Bruce King and Chris...
‘It’s a special moment’: Heritage Hills legends immortalized in Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Video shot Sunday shows flooding in Arcadia, Florida, after Hurricane Ian.
Flooding seen from boat in Arcadia, Florida, after Ian