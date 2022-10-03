101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially kicks off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicks off Monday.

The first few events to start the festival includes the West Side’s half pot.

Last year’s total hit a record high surpassing $1.5 million.

The half pot booth will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Celebrity Karaoke will also begin Monday at 11 a.m.

Officials say all rides open up at 2 p.m.

USI and UE’s basketball teams will be on Franklin Street for the fest around 6 p.m.

An hour after that, at 7 p.m., the Lighthouse parade will begin, with Amateur Hour following at 8 p.m.

