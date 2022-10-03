Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially kicks off

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicks off Monday.

The first few events to start the festival includes the West Side’s half pot.

Last year’s total hit a record high surpassing $1.5 million.

The half pot booth will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Celebrity Karaoke will also begin Monday at 11 a.m.

Officials say all rides open up at 2 p.m.

USI and UE’s basketball teams will be on Franklin Street for the fest around 6 p.m.

An hour after that, at 7 p.m., the Lighthouse parade will begin, with Amateur Hour following at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Custom bobblehead replicated off of a picture of John Catt
80-year-old referee officiates last game after 40 years on the field

Latest News

Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/3
Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/3
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially kicks off
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially kicks off
Monday Sunrise Headlines 10/3
Monday Sunrise Headlines