USI makes history with inaugural swimming and diving meet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a historical day at the University of Southern Indiana.

It was the first-ever swimming and diving meet for the new USI swimming and diving program. The Eagles battled in the pool against Valparaiso on Saturday in the first of three home meets at the sparkling new USI Aquatic Center.

USI chose Cameron Kainer to lead the program, and he comes with eight years of previous head coaching experience. The team is excited to get its inaugural season underway.

14 Sports caught up with USI athletic director Jon Mark Hall to talk about the historical day.

“Just a great day. These student-athletes have been working really hard. We’ve got a lot of local student-athletes that have come here, but we’ve also recruited across the Midwest and across the country,” Hal said. “So to see it all come in and compete against a great Division I institution like Valparaiso, just is a really exciting first day for us. We brought in our coaches last year, and they’ve been boots on the ground, for about a year. Really happy for them, and they’ve been great additions to our staff -- just unbelievable team players, supportive of other student-athletes and teams on campus, so I’m glad we have a big crowd out for them today.”

It was a very competitive and successful first meet. The USI women’s swim and dive team won 188-92 over Valparaiso, while the men’s team came up just short to the Beacons, falling 156-124.

