Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Union Co. under burn ban order, officials say

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County is under a burn ban after officials say dry conditions are making it unsafe for fires.

According to an executive order, dry and warm weather conditions have created a danger of wildfires in the county. All outdoor burning is prohibited.

Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan says that order is effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
James Martin
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
Zachary Brown Mugshot
ISP: Man facing several charges after leading officers on chase
From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for...
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

Latest News

Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Evansville man preps for 53rd year manning the grill at the Fall Festival
Custom bobblehead replicated off of a picture of John Catt
80-year-old referee officiates last game after 40 years on the field
Heritage Hills football player scores two-point conversion after leg amputated
Heritage Hills football player scores two-point conversion after leg amputated
Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon
Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon