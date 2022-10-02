Union Co. under burn ban order, officials say
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County is under a burn ban after officials say dry conditions are making it unsafe for fires.
According to an executive order, dry and warm weather conditions have created a danger of wildfires in the county. All outdoor burning is prohibited.
Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan says that order is effective immediately.
