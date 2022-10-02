Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident

ST. PETERSBURG, FL. (Gray News) - One teen is dead and two others were hospitalized after a series of vehicle burglaries lead to a fatal accident in St. Petersburg, Florida.

On October 2, around 3:20 a.m. Pinellas County deputies responded to an area in unincorporated St. Petersburg in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress.

The sheriff’s office’s K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies also responded to assist in locating any suspects.

Deputies managed to take one subject into custody shortly after arriving on the scene.

Deputies say three more unrelated suspects were seen by the flight unit helicopter attempting to break into vehicles. The suspects approached a 2016 Silver Maserati that was parked in a driveway nearby.

Deputies say one of the suspects, identified as a 15-year-old juvenile, used a t-shirt to open the vehicle door of the Maserati, which was unlocked and the keys were inside.

The other two suspects, a 16-year-old juvenile and a 15-year-old juvenile, also got into the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene with no car headlights on.

Patrol deputies on the ground attempted to stop the vehicle, however, deputies say the vehicle accelerated and reached a speed of over 80 miles per hour.

Deputies did not pursue the vehicle.

Deputies say the 15-year-old driving the vehicle lost control, drove over a curb, hit a business sign and the vehicle flipped. Responding deputies immediately rendered aid to the suspects.

Deputies say the 15-year-old suspect driving the vehicle sustained critical injuries, and the 16-year-old suspect sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

The second 15-year-old suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

