Phillip & Barcia propel Aces men’s soccer to win over Lindenwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Led by goals from junior Kai Phillip and senior Carlos Barcia and an important late save from graduate keeper Alex Vidizzoni, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team captured a 2-1 win in non-conference action over Lindenwood on Saturday night at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.

Finding the back of the net for the third time in two matches, Phillip got the Aces attack rolling early with Evansville’s first goal. Barcia earned an assist on the first goal before scoring one of his own in the 50th minute. In goal, Vidizzoni earned his fifth victory of the season, tallying three saves.

Phillip’s aforementioned opener started Evansville’s scoring before the end of the first quarter-hour. A long cross from Barcia was launched into the box where Jose Vivas met the ball and clipped it across the face of goal, which Phillip finished past the keeper. Evansville generated plenty of chances over the following 34 minutes of the opening half, but the Aces could not find the back of the net again in the first half despite recording six shots. Evansville was strong defensively in the opening stanza, not allowing a single shot from the Lions.

Evansville did not wait long in the second half to get its second of the match as it was Barcia who doubled the Aces lead. In the 50th minute, Evansville earned a free kick 25 yards out from goal and Barcia stepped up and curled it in, up and over the wall to make it 2-0 UE. The Aces would generate multiple other opportunities in the second half, but could not add a third. Lindenwood got its first great chance of the match in the 78th minute when a penalty was awarded to the Lions following a ball into the box. Lindenwood would not capitalize as the attempt sailed wide and high of goal with the Aces preserving their two-goal lead.

Lindenwood would find the breakthrough less than three minutes later when Cooper Wilson snuck the ball past Vidizzoni to get back within a goal. Despite a game which was dominated by the Aces for much of the 90 minutes, Lindenwood had a chance to equalize it late, but Vidizzoni made a diving save to help Evansville secure the 2-1 win.

The Aces make a midweek trip to Nashville, Tenn. to challenge Belmont in MVC action on Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

