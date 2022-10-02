Perfect Fall Festival weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a gorgeous weekend across the Tri-State! Much like Saturday, we started today with morning lows in the low 50s then climbed into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon with clear blue skies from start to finish!

As the sun sets, our temperatures will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s by early Monday morning under clear skies.

This stretch of beautiful weather continues Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s both days. Perfect weather for the start of the week-long West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street in Evansville!

By midweek, our wind direction will shift, bringing slightly warmer air up from the south. That will push our high temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80° Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday.

We will see a few clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a cold front passes through our region, but all three days still look mostly sunny. I cannot rule out a stray shower on Thursday when that front pushes through the Tri-State, but we will most likely stay dry.

Behind that cold front, chilly air will flow in from the north. As a result, Friday will be a bit breezy and about 15 to 20° cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

That crisp, fall weather will hang around into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Saturday but will warm into the upper 60s Sunday. Both days will be sunny.

