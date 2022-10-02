Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Perfect Fall Festival weather

9/30 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
9/30 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a gorgeous weekend across the Tri-State! Much like Saturday, we started today with morning lows in the low 50s then climbed into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon with clear blue skies from start to finish!

As the sun sets, our temperatures will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s by early Monday morning under clear skies.

This stretch of beautiful weather continues Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s both days. Perfect weather for the start of the week-long West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street in Evansville!

By midweek, our wind direction will shift, bringing slightly warmer air up from the south. That will push our high temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80° Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday.

We will see a few clouds Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a cold front passes through our region, but all three days still look mostly sunny. I cannot rule out a stray shower on Thursday when that front pushes through the Tri-State, but we will most likely stay dry.

Behind that cold front, chilly air will flow in from the north. As a result, Friday will be a bit breezy and about 15 to 20° cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s.

That crisp, fall weather will hang around into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 60s Saturday but will warm into the upper 60s Sunday. Both days will be sunny.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
James Martin
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
Zachary Brown Mugshot
ISP: Man facing several charges after leading officers on chase
From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for...
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder

Latest News

9/30 14 First Alert 4 p.m.
Beautiful, sunny weather continues
14 First Alert 10/1 at 6pm
14 First Alert 10/1 at 6pm
14 First Alert 10/1 at 10pm
14 First Alert 10/1 at 10pm
14 First Alert
Sunny and pleasant through the weekend