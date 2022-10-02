Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon

Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Evansville Half Marathon is now in the books.

The 13.1-mile and 5-mile runners were treated to a beautiful morning for a stroll around town on Saturday.

More than 1,000 runners showed up between the two races, along with roughly 500 volunteers.

Runners crossed the finish line in front of the Ford Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
James Martin
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for...
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Generic police lights
Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room

Latest News

EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.
EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.
Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon
Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon
EFD: No injuries reported following house fire on Kathleen Ave.
EFD: No injuries reported following house fire on Kathleen Ave.
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County