Nearly 1,000 runners compete at Evansville Half Marathon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Evansville Half Marathon is now in the books.

The 13.1-mile and 5-mile runners were treated to a beautiful morning for a stroll around town on Saturday.

More than 1,000 runners showed up between the two races, along with roughly 500 volunteers.

Runners crossed the finish line in front of the Ford Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.