Ky. Wesleyan Volleyball takes down Ursuline in four sets

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Looking for their second win in as many days, the Kentucky Wesleyan Volleyball team showed their grit on Saturday morning, taking down a pesky Ursuline squad in four sets (25-20, 19-25, 27-25, 27-25).

With the win Wesleyan moves to 4-13 (2-4 G-MAC), while Ursuline falls to 2-14 (0-9).

Riding the momentum of last night’s triumph, the Panthers grinded out a big set one victory. Tied at 20-20 near the end of the set, Wesleyan used two kills from Ava Rebarchik and two aces from Karrah Cron to give them the set victory.

After Ursuline came back to take set two, Wesleyan came from behind to win the third frame. Down 14-8, KWC used kills from Madelyn Hoskins and Rebarchik to fuel a 6-0 run to tie the game. After going back and forth the rest of the set, Hoskins and Rebarchik hit back-to-back kills late to take the set 27-25.

Just like in the fourth set yesterday, the Panthers saw themselves up late, leading 21-14. Ursuline came back, going on a 10-2 run to take a 24-23 lead. Just when it looked like the Arrows would force a fifth set, Hallie McGuire changed the momentum of the game with a monster kill to tie things up. This seemed to rattle the Arrows, as Wesleyan won the game thanks to three attacking errors from the visitors.

Wesleyan hit .224 on the game, including a .345 mark in set one. The Panthers reached double digit blocks for just the second time this season (10), nearly matching their season high of 11 set just last night.

Diana Wesolosky led the way with 13 kills, followed by Ava Rebarchik and Madelyn Hoskins who each added 11. Rebarchik tallied five blocks, while Mariah Jones continued her strong season at the net with four. Karrah Cron notched 32 assists, while Danielle Nelson contributed 15 digs.

Wesleyan will be back in action next weekend when they travel to Canton to take on Walsh on Friday, October 7, and Malone on Saturday, October 8. The Friday contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s match will take place at 1 p.m. CT.

