KWC Women’s Soccer takes down Lake Erie on homecoming

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Two goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half were enough to propel the Panthers to a 2-1 Homecoming victory over Lake Erie on Saturday. This marks the third straight in for the Panthers over their foes from up north.

With the win Kentucky Wesleyan moves to 3-7 (2-5 G-MAC), while the Storm fall to 1-8-1 (0-7 G-MAC).

After an uneventful opening half, Kentucky Wesleyan started the second 45 with a bang. Just one minute into the frame, Natalie Hinchcliffe drove in a corner kick that was flicked on by Elizabeth Collier, where it found the foot of freshman Steeley Walker, who was streaking behind her towards goal. Walker calmly put it in for the first goal of her career. Just 11 minutes later, Natalie Hinchcliffe placed a perfect through ball to the foot of Ashlyn Payton, who scored on an acrobatic finish around the goalie to give Wesleyan a 2-0 lead. That lead was necessary, as Lake Erie got one back in the 74th minute, but some late goalkeeping heroics from Elizabeth Burns was enough to keep the Storm at bay.

Wesleyan outshot the Storm 15-12 on the game, with Lake Erie holding a 9-7 edge in shots-on-goal.

Both Natalie Hinchcliffe and Chloe Hinchcliffe managed three shots, while Chloe and Shelby Taylor each put two on frame. Ashlyn Payton’s goal was the third of her career.

Elizabeth Burns made eight saves in the game, including a diving stop in the final minutes of play to seal the win.

The Panthers will look to continue their recent success when they host Ohio Dominican next Thursday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. CT.

