Heritage Hills football player scores two-point conversion after leg amputated

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills senior Blake Duttlinger celebrated an unforgettable moment with his teammates on Friday night.

[PREVIOUS: Heritage Hills senior with amputated leg defies odds on the football field]

Duttlinger, who’s a senior on the Heritage Hills football team, lost his leg in a farming accident back in September 2021.

Friday was Senior Night for the Patriots, and Duttlinger was on the field scoring points for his team, plunging into the endzone on a two-point conversion late in the game against Washington. Immediately afterward, Duttlinger was swarmed by his teammates, wanting to join in on the celebration.

Heritage Hills ended up winning in dominant fashion, pulling away to a 77-0 victory.

