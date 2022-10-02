Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Heritage Hills football player scores two-point conversion after leg amputated

Heritage Hills football player scores two-point conversion after leg amputated
Heritage Hills football player scores two-point conversion after leg amputated(Courtesy: Jennifer Begle)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills senior Blake Duttlinger celebrated an unforgettable moment with his teammates on Friday night.

[PREVIOUS: Heritage Hills senior with amputated leg defies odds on the football field]

Duttlinger, who’s a senior on the Heritage Hills football team, lost his leg in a farming accident back in September 2021.

Friday was Senior Night for the Patriots, and Duttlinger was on the field scoring points for his team, plunging into the endzone on a two-point conversion late in the game against Washington. Immediately afterward, Duttlinger was swarmed by his teammates, wanting to join in on the celebration.

Heritage Hills ended up winning in dominant fashion, pulling away to a 77-0 victory.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
James Martin
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
From left, Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for...
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
The Cherry Cherub is owned and operated entirely by women to ensure all clients are comfortable.
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
Generic police lights
Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room

Latest News

Marshall County (3-3) vs. Henderson County (4-1) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 7: Marshall Co. vs. Henderson Co.
Todd County Central (4-2) vs. Owensboro Catholic (3-3) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 7: Todd Co. Central vs. Owensboro Catholic
McCracken County (2-4) vs. Daviess County (4-2) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 7: McCracken Co. vs. Daviess Co.
Central (0-6) vs. Harrison (1-5) football highlights.
Touchdown Live Week 7: Central vs. Harrison