DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash

Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car...
Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car in Owensboro on Sunday afternoon.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.

Officials say a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Wrights Landing Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, and ended up pulling into the path of a car traveling eastbound on Highway 2830. The crash resulted in both vehicles going off the northside of the roadway and the truck overturning.

DCSO officials say a man and woman from inside the car were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, a 1-year-old male toddler was flown to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville with serious injuries, and a 3-year-old female juvenile was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville with serious injuriries.

According to a press release, the four men inside the truck were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Deputies say the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 27-year-old Juan Velazquez, was arrested for driving under the influence (aggravated), first-degree assault (two counts) and second-degree assault (two counts).

