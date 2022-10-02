Castle takes second place, at IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals

CARMEL, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle girls golf team has been impressive all season long, and this weekend, they proved they’re one of the best teams in the entire state. The Lady Knights finished in second place, in the IHSAA Girls Golf state championship, just 14 strokes behind state champion, Carmel.

Castle was led by sophomore Ashley Kirkland, who showed out, as she finished in second place overall, herself. She shot even par Saturday, and +7 for the tourney. Ava Bunker from Columbus North was the individual top medalist, with a final score, of 2-under par.

The next closest Knights on the leaderboard, were seniors Lydia Bauersfeld and Hailey Kirkland, who both shot 17-over par, to tie for 20th place. Fellow senior Sami Lawrence finished in 41st, with a score of +26.

As for Gibson Southern, the Titans’ team finished in 17th place, with a final two-day total of 800, which was 224-over par. Madilyn Sperling led the Titans, with +38. She was followed by teammate Hailey Hughes, who shot +52.

Jasper’s Emma Ruxer competed in the state finals, as an individual without a team, and she shot +44, good for 72nd place.

Below are all the local girls and team results, from the state finals:

--IHSAA GIRLS GOLF FINAL TEAM STANDINGS--

1. Carmel +53 629

T2. Castle +67 643

T2. Center Grove +67 643

4. Homestead +81 657

5. Culver Academies +82 658

6. Batesville +85 661

7. Westfield +91 667

8. Noblesville +98 674

9. Hamilton SE +106 682

10. Floyd Central +118 694

11. Zionsville +128 704

12. Carroll (FW) +128 704

13. Penn +138 714

14. Lake Central +175 751

15. Bedford +199 775

16. Valparaiso +206 782

17. Gibson Southern +224 800

18. Delta +285 861

--IHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATE FINALS - LOCAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS--

1. Ava Bunker, Columbus North -2

2. Ashley Kirkland, Castle +7

T20. Lydia Bauersfeld, Castle +17

T20. Hailey Kirkland, Castle +17

41. Sami Lawrence, Castle +26

T51. Trinity Dubbs, South Knox +33

T60. Madilyn Sperling, Gibson So. +38

T60. Elana Bauersfeld, Castle +38

72. Emma Ruxer, Jasper +44

T82. Hailey Hughes, Gibson So. +52

86. Vanessa Schmitt, Gibson So. +59

95. Adryauna Redden, Gibson So. +75

