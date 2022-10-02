Benoist’s Brace earns USI men’s soccer, its first win of the season

CHARLESTON, ILL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer was victorious on Saturday, taking down Eastern Illinois University, 3-2, earning the team’s first win of the season and first win in NCAA Division I since 1994. The Screaming Eagles improve to 1-7-2, 1-1-0 Summit League, while the Panthers fall to 1-6-1, 0-2-0 Summit League.

Eastern Illinois was able to strike first in the match, taking the early 1-0 lead at the 17:32 mark in the first half. USI was able to respond in timely fashion as Ednilson Voiles (Jeremie, Haiti) tied the game at one a piece at the 22:18 mark. The goal was Voiles first of his collegiate career. Alec Meissner (St. Charles, Missouri) played incredibly well in the first half of the match. Despite the one goal going through, he made eight saves on 10 shots faced.

The second half started slowly for both teams until the Panthers were able to pull ahead in the 73rd minute as Sam Eccles scored his second goal of the match to give EIU a 2-1 lead. Less than seven minutes later the Eagles were able to knot the game back up at two as Sam Benoist (Foristell, Missouri) was able to slot a ball into the back of the net off the pass from Will Kirchhofer (Fishers, Indiana). Just 22 seconds later Benoist struck again to give the Eagles the 3-2 advantage that they would need to finish off the Panthers. Benoist slotted the ball away from a beautiful pass from Voiles. USI’s incredible defense prevailed in the final ten minutes, shutting down Eastern Illinois to earn their first win of the season, their first win as a member of the Summit League, and their first program win at the Division I level since 1994.

Eastern Illinois outshot the Eagles 14-9 in the match and had a 12-7 advantage in shots on goal. Benoist, Voiles, and Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri) all lead the team with two shots while Benoist was the only Eagle with multiple shots on goal. Meissner finished the match with eight saves made on 14 shots faced and allowed the two goals.

UP NEXT FOR USI:

The Eagles continue their season on the road Tuesday, October 4, as they travel to Louisville, Kentucky to take on longtime rival Bellarmine University at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium with kickoff set for 6 pm (CDT). USI will then return home for one match against the University of Nebraska Omaha on Saturday, October 8, with kickoff set for 7pm from Strassweg Field.

Bellarmine comes into the match with USI with a record of 4-3-1, 1-2-0 ASUN, on the season and will take on Florida Gulf Coast University on Sunday before the battle with the Eagles. USI leads the all-time series between the two teams, 25-15-2, but fell in their last matchup in September 2019, 5-1. The Knights are being led this season by Nolan McGrath who has four goals on six shots and six shots on goal. Matthew Brozovich is the main man in net for Bellarmine, making seven appearances and starts for the Knights. He has allowed 10 goals and has made 22 saves in his 74 shots faced.

Both matches will be available to stream on ESPN+.

