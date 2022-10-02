80-year-old referee officiates last game after 40 years on the field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday’s City Girls Soccer Junior Varsity Championship Game at North High School between Castle and Memorial held a story within the game.

80-year-old John Catt celebrated his last game officiating on the field.

“One day I’m 80,” Catt said. “At 79, I was still doing okay, so I can still move a little bit.”

Catt has been officiating since 1983. He says it began when he would pick up games when other officials didn’t show.

“It’s part of life, just be flexible, go with the flow,” Catt said.

Catt always enjoyed what he did, even through the hecklers.

“Every once in a while you get a game that somebody gives you a hard time, but it’s still fun,” Catt said. “You shrug those off, everyone does.”

Catt was honored before Saturday’s game for his years of service, and says he’s happy to pass the baton.

“Actually it feels good, but the best feeling is what you do for the kids,” Catt said. “That’s what’s important.”

Catt says his morning routine has kept him on the field for years now.

“I get up a lot of mornings at five o’clock in the morning to go work out in the gym so I can stay in shape to keep up with these kids,” Catt said.

The scheduler and mentor for the Newburgh Recreational Soccer League doesn’t plan on stopping that anytime soon.

“I’m still going to do recreational soccer,” Catt said. “I’m not gonna quit.”

His advice for those looking to match his time on the field? Keep going.

“Don’t let the fans and the coaches get to you, keep enjoying what you’re doing,” Catt said.

After the game at the post-game celebration, Catt received a special gift, a bobblehead custom-made from a picture of himself.

