KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday.

According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4.

Officials say that will take place between 10 a.m. and noon.

They say this will be the first phase of a four phase plan to demolish the old Spottsville Bridge. Phase two of the demolition plan will focus on the larger 360 ft. steel truss span.

According to a release, that demolition plan is scheduled for a later date in October. Phases three and four will focus on the piers holding up the steel truss spans.

Officials say once the implosion has taken place, an inspection of the implosion results will be done before the new bridge reopening to traffic.

Officials also say drivers who are traveling on US 60 will be temporarily stopped outside of the 1000 ft. clear area while the implosion operation and post-implosion inspections are being done.

According to a press release, traffic and residents on KY 2243 and KY 1078 will also be restricted from entering the 1000 ft. clear area during the implosion operation.

The temporary closure of US 60, KY 2243, and KY 1078 is expected to be in place for approximately 30 minutes.

The implosion blast will be audible for areas directly surrounding the work zone but could be audible for several miles from the work site.

