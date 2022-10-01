Birthday Club
KSP investigating three vehicle injury collision

(wcax)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating after they say they received a call from McLean County Sheriff’s Department of a multiple vehicle injury collision.

According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road south of Rumsey, Ky.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed 63-year-old Michael McDowell of Marion, Ky. was driving northbound on KY 81 when, for an unknown, his van dropped of the shoulder of the roadway. He then overcorrected his vehicle and lost control.

Police say McDowell’s van slid into and hit another van head-on. That van was being driven by 61-year-old Andrea Howell of Sacramento, Ky.

They say Howell’s vehicle then hit another vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Troy Gosset of Owensboro.

According to a release, Howell sustained an arm laceration and was taken to Owensboro Health for treatment.

Police say McDowell was checked by medics and released on-scene.

