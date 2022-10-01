Birthday Club
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81

C.B. Embry Jr.
C.B. Embry Jr.(Ballotpedia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday.

Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown.

Embry, a Morgantown Republican, announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to cancer but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duty to his constituents. Embry formally submitted his resignation letter Monday to Senate President Robert Stivers.

Embry was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and served on several committees, including his most recent position as chair of the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee. He previously served in the House.

“C.B. Embry was a true gentleman and the consummate public servant, taking the duty and responsibility to represent the people until the very end,” Stivers said in a statement Friday.

Funeral arrangements are pending, Martin said.

