EFD: One person displaced after fire on E. Meade Dr.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to the 500 block of East Meade Drive just before 1 p.m. Saturday in reference to a house fire.

According to a press release, a passer-by reported smoke and flames coming from a front window of the home.

Fire crews on scene said fire was venting through the front window, and making its way to the attic when they arrived.

Officials say crews were able to put of the fire quickly, but there was significant smoke, heat and fire damage to the home.

EFD says the home was not occupied at the time of the fire. One person will be displaced, and no injuries were reported.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

