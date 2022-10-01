City of Sacramento under boil water advisory

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Sacramento is under a boil advisory after a water main broke on Saturday afternoon.

Sacramento Water Works told 14 News the main broke around 2 p.m.

Officials say the boil advisory will last at least the next several hours and all customers will experience low pressure or no water.

We will update this story once more information is available.

