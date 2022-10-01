Blindfold Bowling Night returns to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired is excited for the return of Blindfold Bowling Night at Southern Lanes.

SAVI is a nonprofit organization that supports visually impaired adults and their families in Owensboro and surrounding communities.

During the event, participants blindfold themselves before rolling the ball, then take the ball in one hand and grab a rail with the other hand to guide themselves to the beginning of the lane.

According to a press release, SAVI first introduced the Blindfold Bowling tournament in 2019 after a member experienced a similar event in Louisville.

The group says they experienced great success in its first year, only to postpone the event in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

SAVI executive director Sheryll Lott says the event is to help people understand what it’s like being blind.

“The event’s purpose is to let people understand what it’s like to be blind,” said Lott. “People find out how tough it is; these struggles are a reality for us. All-in-all, it’s a great time.”

Lott says the event also serves as a fundraiser for the organization, which relies strictly on donations and fundraisers to support its efforts.

Officials say SAVI provides many supports to their members, with a primary focus on allowing individuals to gain a sense of independence. They also offer many mental health supports to their members.

For those who would like to enter the tournament or have questions about sponsorships call 270-686-8689.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.