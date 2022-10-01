Beautiful, sunny weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a gorgeous Saturday across the Tri-State with morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and clear blue skies from start to finish!

As the sun sets, our temperatures will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by early Sunday morning under clear skies.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with plenty of sunshine on tap all day long, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and a refreshing breeze blowing in from the north-northeast at around 6 to 12 mph with occasional gusts as high as 20 mph.

This stretch of beautiful weather continues Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s both days, making for a great start to the week-long West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street in Evansville!

By midweek, our wind direction will shift, bringing slightly warmer air up from the south. That will push our high temperatures into the upper 70s to around 80° Wednesday and Thursday.

We will see some clouds, and possibly a few showers Thursday as a cold front moves in from the northwest, although our chance of rain is low.

That cold front will pass to our southeast by Friday, and sunny skies take over again for the end of the week. Behind that cold front, chilly air will be flowing in from the north. Friday will be a bit breezy and about 15° cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 60s and overnight lows possibly dipping into the upper 30s.

