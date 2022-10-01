Birthday Club
5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT
McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood and the suspect in the slayings.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez of Mexico has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers before they found five people dead at two houses in McGregor.

The DPS says he’s also suspected of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natallie Avila, along with next-door neighbors 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie Aviles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

