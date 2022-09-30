Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 7
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:
- Bosse vs. Mater Dei
- Central vs. Harrison
- Reitz vs. Memorial
- Jasper vs. Castle
- North vs. Vincennes Lincoln
- Princeton vs. Boonville
- North Posey vs. Forest Park
- Mt. Vernon vs. Gibson Southern
- Washington vs. Heritage Hills
- South Spencer vs. Southridge
- Tell City vs. Pike Central
- Springs Valley vs. Tecumseh
- North Decatur vs. North Daviess
- North Knox vs. Linton-Stockton
- Perry Central vs. West Washington
- Marshall Co. vs. Henderson Co.
- Todd Co. Central vs. Owensboro Catholic
- McCracken Co. vs. Daviess Co.
- Butler Co. vs. Hancock Co.
- Logan Co. vs. Hopkins Co. Central
- Graves Co. vs. Ohio Co.
- Union Co. vs. Webster Co.
- Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville
- McLean Co. vs. Allen County-Scottsville
- Newton vs. Mt. Carmel
- Carmi-White Co. @ Edwards Co.
- Fairfield vs. CZR
