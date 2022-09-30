Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 7

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 7]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

Bosse vs. Mater Dei

Central vs. Harrison

Reitz vs. Memorial

Jasper vs. Castle

North vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Princeton vs. Boonville

North Posey vs. Forest Park

Mt. Vernon vs. Gibson Southern

Washington vs. Heritage Hills

South Spencer vs. Southridge

Tell City vs. Pike Central

Springs Valley vs. Tecumseh

North Decatur vs. North Daviess

North Knox vs. Linton-Stockton

Perry Central vs. West Washington

Marshall Co. vs. Henderson Co.

Todd Co. Central vs. Owensboro Catholic

McCracken Co. vs. Daviess Co.

Butler Co. vs. Hancock Co.

Logan Co. vs. Hopkins Co. Central

Graves Co. vs. Ohio Co.

Union Co. vs. Webster Co.

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville

McLean Co. vs. Allen County-Scottsville

Newton vs. Mt. Carmel

Carmi-White Co. @ Edwards Co.

Fairfield vs. CZR

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

