Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 7

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 7]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • Bosse vs. Mater Dei
  • Central vs. Harrison
  • Reitz vs. Memorial
  • Jasper vs. Castle
  • North vs. Vincennes Lincoln
  • Princeton vs. Boonville
  • North Posey vs. Forest Park
  • Mt. Vernon vs. Gibson Southern
  • Washington vs. Heritage Hills
  • South Spencer vs. Southridge
  • Tell City vs. Pike Central
  • Springs Valley vs. Tecumseh
  • North Decatur vs. North Daviess
  • North Knox vs. Linton-Stockton
  • Perry Central vs. West Washington
  • Marshall Co. vs. Henderson Co.
  • Todd Co. Central vs. Owensboro Catholic
  • McCracken Co. vs. Daviess Co.
  • Butler Co. vs. Hancock Co.
  • Logan Co. vs. Hopkins Co. Central
  • Graves Co. vs. Ohio Co.
  • Union Co. vs. Webster Co.
  • Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville
  • McLean Co. vs. Allen County-Scottsville
  • Newton vs. Mt. Carmel
  • Carmi-White Co. @ Edwards Co.
  • Fairfield vs. CZR

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

