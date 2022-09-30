Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Talks on reproductive rights planned at USI

(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Gender Studies Department, Center for Social Justice Education and the College of Liberal Arts are hosting a two-part virtual series, “Your Reproductive Rights After Dobbs.”

The first presentation will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, with the second presentation beginning at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 19. Each session will be followed by a Q&A.

These events are free and open to the public and can be viewed on Zoom on a first come, first serve basis up to 1,000 participants.

Event organizers say that after the Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision on June 24, several states, including Indiana, passed laws restricting or prohibiting reproductive rights.

Each state’s laws vary and punish different people, leaving many questioning what will happen if they become pregnant and want to terminate the pregnancy.

Will they be held criminally liable after experiencing a miscarriage? Will people face prison if they cross state lines to obtain an abortion? Will abortion pills still be accessible? What will the post-Roe legal landscape look like? These, and many more questions, are being considered.

In part one of the series on October 4, Caitlin Teague, Reproductive Freedom Advocate of the Indiana American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and Katie Blair, Director of Advocacy and Public Policy at the Indiana ACLU, will present “What the Indiana abortion law means for me” addressing the Indiana law and who will face punishment.

“The goal of this series is to raise awareness about the legal rights of faculty, staff and students on USI’s campus in the wake of the dismantling of federal abortion protections and the state of Indiana’s determined efforts to restrict women’s reproductive rights,” says Dr. Denise Lynn, Professor of History and Director of Gender Studies.

The series will continue with part two on October 19 featuring Dr. Grace Howard, Assistant Professor of Justice Studies at San José State University, on Wednesday, October 19. Howard is an expert on the criminalization of pregnancy. Her talk, titled “The Pregnancy Police: Conceiving Crime, Arresting Personhood,” will discuss the legal ramifications of policing pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

John Mellencamp stopping in Evansville
John Mellencamp stopping in Evansville
Generic image of crash scene
St. Joseph Ave. back open after crash
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
Kiddie rides open Sunday for Fall Festival
Kiddie rides open Sunday for Fall Festival