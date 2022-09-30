Sunny and pleasant through the weekend

Birthday Club
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday offered up a repeat performance for some great fall weather this week.  Afternoon temps recovered from the morning’s  mid 40s into the lower 70s.  No big changes to the ongoing pattern through the weekend.  Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny and nice with afternoon highs in the low to middle 70s.  The weather is looking good for the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival next week.  Dry and mild through next week with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s and upper 40s.  Breezy and dry conditions will keep an elevated wild fire risk over the region until we receive significant rainfall.

