Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman woke up to a man trying to break into her hotel room through her window.

It happened Thursday evening at the Woodspring Suites off Stahl Drive.

According to police reports, the woman was trying to sleep and woke up when she saw a man’s foot coming through the blinds.

The woman told police she screamed, and the man ran away.

Police say the window screen had been torn from the outside.

