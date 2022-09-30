Birthday Club
Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra
By Travis Onyett
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Symphony filled Smothers Park with live music on Thursday evening.

Music lovers were invited to walk along the riverfront and listen to a variety of popular and classical music performed by an orchestra. This is the third year the Owensboro Symphony has played among the general public, which was inspired by the need to bring music to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five small ensembles were lined along the riverfront, consisting of string, brass and percussion instruments. Troy Quinn, the music director and conductor of the Owensboro Symphony, says this event is a great way to introduce orchestral music to everyone.

“We’re literally in the street with our people, with our community, and I think that’s important,” Quinn said. “I think that’s one of our goals as a symphony orchestra to give back to the community because we exist for Owensboro. We’re happy to play for you.”

The Owensboro Symphony plans to keep sharing its music with the public for the next several years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

