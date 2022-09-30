Birthday Club
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays

Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) – It may be the start of fall and pumpkin spice season, but Oreo is ready to get into the holiday spirit.

The cookie company secretly posted about its newest flavor in a series of tweets.

“Want to know the next Oreo Cookie flavor? Read the first word of our last 8 tweets,” the company posted on Twitter.

The first coded tweet was sent last week, with two follow-up tweets each day. If you read the first word of each post, it reads:

“Our next Oreo Cookie flavor is snickerdoodle.”

The beloved cookie company also created a fun reveal on TikTok and Instagram saying these are “not your grandma’s snickerdoodle cookies.”

The newest flavor is expected to be available in stores Oct. 17.

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
USI warns of snakes in the area
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

