Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is clear on the Spottsville Bridge after an accident occurred on Thursday evening.

Multiple units were called to a crash that originally came in as an accident with unknown injuries.

Our crew on scene reported seeing tow trucks, but no emergency medical vehicles. They also saw one of the cars off the side of the road and into the woods.

No injuries have been confirmed.

