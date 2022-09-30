Birthday Club
METS offering lunch shuttle to Fall Festival

A state grant will help keep public transportation in Evansville.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is offering lunch time shuttle services to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Officials say the shuttles will be offered Monday through Friday.

According to a press release, City of Evansville employees can ride the METS bus for free with a valid ID.

They say standard bus fare will apply for all passengers.

The lunch shuttle will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day every half hour.

According to a press release, the shuttle will pick up and drop off from the Westside C.K. Newsome Community Center on the “back 40″ parking lot, then at the Civic Center near the flagpoles on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officials say the shuttle will also pick up and drop off at the temporary bus stop corner of West Franklin Street and Wabash Avenue on the quarter hour.

They say the first drop off for that shuttle will be at 11:15 a.m., and the last departure will be at 1:45 p.m.

