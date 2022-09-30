Birthday Club
Man pleads guilty in Evansville rape case

Cody Austin Layson.
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty as charged in a rape case, and authorities say it’s thanks to work from the cyber crimes unit at Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested back in February after police say he assaulted the victim while giving her a ride home from a westside bar.

[Police: Man arrested after sexually assaulting victim during ride home]

The affidavit shows he video recorded the victim.

It shows they were able to find Layson because the victim remembered seeing a name tag from his employer.

Layson pled guilty to

- Intimidation, Level 6 Felony

“Multiple officers and detectives from the Evansville Police Department responded quickly and gathered extremely important evidence which proved critical in this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall. “I want to thank the Evansville Police Department and investigators from the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force for discovering key pieces of physical and electronic evidence in an extremely timely manner.”

Layson will be sentenced in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on October 21.

