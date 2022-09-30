Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing charges in nearly every Western Kentucky county in our area.

Officials with Daviess County Sheriff’s office say James Martin was arrested recently in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges stemming from the destruction of a motor home..

They Owensboro Police brought charges against Martin for the purchase of that vehicle with a stolen check and forging a signature.

Deputies say the vehicle was then found in Indianapolis with Georgia plates, along with a stolen gun.

He’s facing several charges in Daviess County, but deputies say he also had outstanding warrants for various other charges in Union, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, and Muhlenberg Counties.

He’s being held in the Webster County jail.

