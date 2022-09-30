Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival happening this weekend in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re looking to get a little crafty this weekend, there’s an event happening in Henderson County.

The 7th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off tomorrow at Audubon State Park.

The park will be full of more than 100 craft and food vendors.

All items displayed are handmade and include jewelry, paintings, glass work, wooden items, and plenty of fall, Halloween and Christmas decorations.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

It costs $5 to park.

