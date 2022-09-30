Kiddie rides open Sunday for Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially starts Monday, but Sunday is for the kids!

Every year the Nut Club kicks off the week with the kiddie rides.

It’s a chance for families to avoid the long lines and steer clear of the bigger crowds before the week starts.

None of the non-profit food booths will be open, but there will be some food for sale.

That’s from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Friday (Sept. 30) is the last day to get a deal on arm band vouchers for the rides.

They are $20, which is $5 off the normal price.

Rides are in the process of being set up near West Franklin and Wabash.

The Evansville Police Department is working on their final preparations before the Fall Festival.

Police say they start preparations months in advanced.

Sergeant Anna Gray says the week before, they’re usually working on last minute items before the festival starts.

“The last minute things are usually like weather related, and anything that has popped up. That way, the months of planning we’ve already kind of got a lot of the stuff planned out, and we can save the last minute things for the week prior to,” said Sgt. Gray.

Police say every morning before the festival there is always a big meeting among all the law enforcement involved to make sure everyone is on the same page.

