John Mellencamp stopping in Evansville
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Mellencamp is going to let it rock.. let it roll.
He’s making a stop in Evansville on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Old National Events Plaza.
Pre-sale tickets go Thursday, October 6.
General public sales start Friday.
He made the tour announcement Thursday while unveiling his permanent exhibit at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
