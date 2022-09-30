Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

John Mellencamp stopping in Evansville

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Mellencamp is going to let it rock.. let it roll.

He’s making a stop in Evansville on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Old National Events Plaza.

Pre-sale tickets go Thursday, October 6.

General public sales start Friday.

He made the tour announcement Thursday while unveiling his permanent exhibit at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
St. Joseph Ave. back open after crash
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Both lanes of SB I-165 now closed in Daviess Co.
Kiddie rides open Sunday for Fall Festival
Kiddie rides open Sunday for Fall Festival
Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival happening this weekend in Henderson
Lions Club Arts and Crafts Festival happening this weekend in Henderson