John Mellencamp stopping in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Mellencamp is going to let it rock.. let it roll.

He’s making a stop in Evansville on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Old National Events Plaza.

Pre-sale tickets go Thursday, October 6.

General public sales start Friday.

He made the tour announcement Thursday while unveiling his permanent exhibit at the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

