Henderson develops work force program for public housing residents

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Housing Authority of Henderson say they are providing work force development programs for low income households and public housing residents.

Housing Authority of Henderson Executive Director, Bobbie Jarrett, says since 2009 she and her colleagues have worked to meet the professional needs of the community.

Jarrett says Henderson Community College partners with their housing authority to get residents the training they need to work jobs like nursing and welding.

“Out of the CNA program was born the welding program, and with funding through our local United Way we were both able to offer both programs,” said Jarrett.

Jarrett says residents that qualify can choose to take six to nine week courses at Henderson Community College for the two programs.

She says community partners reach out and inquire often about those in the program where they can hire residents that have graduated from their specific program.

“It’s not that we went to the pipeline, the pipeline came to us,” Jarrett said. “Once they found out we have programming there we’ve got calls from our neighboring nursing homes. We’ve got calls from doctor’s offices, we’ve got calls from local hospitals... There’s such a shortage of CNA’s especially now.”

Mayor of Henderson, Steve Austin, says some of the manufacturing companies in the city have also made job opportunities available for residents graduating from the program.

Mayor Austin, says they have one of the best public housing authorities in the state of Kentucky.

He says that the resources the authority provides to residents is meeting the needs of the community and the economy.

”Henderson right now we’ve got a lot of economic growth, and we need a lot of employees for different jobs all over and this is a big help in those two categories,” said Mayor Austin.

According to Jarrett, as of 2022, 140 students have gone through the program and 98% of them are working in jobs paying a livable wage that allows them to take care of themselves and their family.

