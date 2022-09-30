Goldsberry football legacy lives on at Heritage Hills

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The football program at Heritage Hills High School has a talented foundation, as many former Patriots have left their mark on both the collegiate and professional stage.

The Goldsberry family has a long list of successes at Heritage Hills. Jon Goldsberry was an All-State player in 1999, his brother (Zach) was on the 2000 state championship team, while their father (Tom) coached under Bob Clayton for nearly 30 years.

Jon spent his college career at Purdue as a fullback and linebacker. He then entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, playing brief stints with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

“I grew up down here with the Patriot football program,” Jon said. “Been a great program over time, there’s a lot of tradition. I had a good career here with the Patriots, got to play a little bit afterwards, and a lot of that was a testament to our program – the way it’s run, the history. Now, Jett’s getting his opportunity.”

Jett has already made a name for himself on the gridiron, securing the starting role at strong safety for the Patriots as only a freshman.

“The first play I’m always really nervous, just to get into the groove of the game, but after the first play I’m just ready to rock people,” Jett said.

Just six games into his varsity career, Jett is second on the team with 41 total tackles (31 solo, 20 assist, 2 TFL), only trailing Heritage Hills junior Braydon Durham.

“I’m very proud of Jett because he understands that Jon’s been around this program for a long time, and a lot of people know what a great player Jon was, and that’s difficult sometimes for the son of a great player, but Jett’s been awesome,” Heritage Hills head football coach Todd Wilkerson said. “The first game of the year, he inspired some of our old guys because he had some great effort and big hits and the older guys said, ‘Hey, this kid’s playing hard, we need to make sure we’re playing just as hard,’ so leading by example.”

“The conversations Jett and I have are usually the same,” Jon said. “It’s work harder than everybody else, do things that people don’t want to do and you’ll get things that other people can’t have. He does a great job with that.”

Beyond his father, Jett has looked up to many southern Indiana talents.

“The 2019 [Heritage Hills] team that went to state, the quarterback Cole Sigler, looking up to him and Brady Allen at Purdue has helped me a lot,” Jett said.

His goal is to follow in the footsteps of the great Patriots before him.

“I’m trying to be as good as all of them – Jay Cutler, Ken Dilger, my dad, my grandpa,” Jett said. “I want to go to the NFL, play college football, be as good as them.”

