Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Goldsberry football legacy lives on at Heritage Hills

Goldsberry football legacy lives on at Heritage Hills
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The football program at Heritage Hills High School has a talented foundation, as many former Patriots have left their mark on both the collegiate and professional stage.

The Goldsberry family has a long list of successes at Heritage Hills. Jon Goldsberry was an All-State player in 1999, his brother (Zach) was on the 2000 state championship team, while their father (Tom) coached under Bob Clayton for nearly 30 years.

Jon spent his college career at Purdue as a fullback and linebacker. He then entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, playing brief stints with the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

“I grew up down here with the Patriot football program,” Jon said. “Been a great program over time, there’s a lot of tradition. I had a good career here with the Patriots, got to play a little bit afterwards, and a lot of that was a testament to our program – the way it’s run, the history. Now, Jett’s getting his opportunity.”

Jett has already made a name for himself on the gridiron, securing the starting role at strong safety for the Patriots as only a freshman.

“The first play I’m always really nervous, just to get into the groove of the game, but after the first play I’m just ready to rock people,” Jett said.

Just six games into his varsity career, Jett is second on the team with 41 total tackles (31 solo, 20 assist, 2 TFL), only trailing Heritage Hills junior Braydon Durham.

“I’m very proud of Jett because he understands that Jon’s been around this program for a long time, and a lot of people know what a great player Jon was, and that’s difficult sometimes for the son of a great player, but Jett’s been awesome,” Heritage Hills head football coach Todd Wilkerson said. “The first game of the year, he inspired some of our old guys because he had some great effort and big hits and the older guys said, ‘Hey, this kid’s playing hard, we need to make sure we’re playing just as hard,’ so leading by example.”

“The conversations Jett and I have are usually the same,” Jon said. “It’s work harder than everybody else, do things that people don’t want to do and you’ll get things that other people can’t have. He does a great job with that.”

Beyond his father, Jett has looked up to many southern Indiana talents.

“The 2019 [Heritage Hills] team that went to state, the quarterback Cole Sigler, looking up to him and Brady Allen at Purdue has helped me a lot,” Jett said.

His goal is to follow in the footsteps of the great Patriots before him.

“I’m trying to be as good as all of them – Jay Cutler, Ken Dilger, my dad, my grandpa,” Jett said. “I want to go to the NFL, play college football, be as good as them.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a body was found in a dumpster in the area of McKinley and Garfield in Henderson
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
Mother wants answers after child's death, boyfriend's arrest
Mother wants answers after child’s death, boyfriend’s arrest
USI warns of snakes in the area
USI warns of snakes in the area
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.
In The Huddle - Week 7
Boonville football star Devin Mockobee lights up the gridiron for Purdue in third straight game
Boonville football star Devin Mockobee lights up the gridiron for Purdue in third straight game
In The Huddle 9/29
In The Huddle 9/29
Goldsberry football legacy lives on at Heritage Hills
Goldsberry football legacy lives on at Heritage Hills