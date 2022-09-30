Friends of Mental Health hosts drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friends of Mental Health is hosting a drive-thru shoe drive fundraiser at Eastland Mall on Saturday.

According to a press release, that fundraiser is set for Oct. 1 from noon to 2:00 p.m.

They say the fundraiser is to raise money for mental health and addiction.

Officials say Friends of Mental Health will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

According to a release, those dollars will benefit people who are struggling with mental health and addiction.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at any of Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare’s locations.

Officials say all donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected from the fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

