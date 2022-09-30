Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Ian is just hours away from wreaking havoc on Georgia and the Carolinas.

This comes as Ian slammed the sunshine state, leaving nearly two million homes and businesses without power.

Plus, two Evansville homes are considered a total loss following a fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.

The Spottsville Bridge is back open after a semi overturned in a ravine.

Officials say it was closed for nearly seven hours.

Sunrise School Spirit lands in Paradise!

The Castle Knights are continuing our rally for the Tri-State food bank.

Tanner Holbrook will be live.

