Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades.

She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different.

“At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going on?’ I’m not using any different products, I’m 26 years in the business, I’ve not seen this. What is happening?” says Sims.

Sims says your hair has two cycles, a growing phase, called the anagen phase, and a resting phase, called the telogen phase.

Normally, the growing phase is roughly three years, and the resting phase lands somewhere between two and six months.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, when you have an illness or some other form of hormonal change, it can spur hair loss.

Sims says COVID-19 is no exception.

“What is happening with Covid is that it’s stressing your body out, stressing your system out,” says Sims, “and so it is throwing your hair into the telogen phase. 50% of the hair.”

People are sick all the time, and their hair isn’t falling out, so what gives?

Sims says the trouble starts when you have multiple bouts of Covid.

“If you get Covid again within six months to a year, you’ve now taken 50% of the 50%,” says Sims, “it’s usually the second to the third time that people are getting this that they’re finding they’re showing a lot of hair loss.”

She says many of her clients are coming in to get hair treatment kits in the hopes of getting their hair back into that growing phase as fast as possible.

“When they come in and buy a kit, we like to take their picture, so I’ll spread their hair and take a picture of the scalp,” says Sims, “your hair grows about a quarter to a half an inch a month, and so it’ll take about a month, and then you can start to see those little-bitty hairs there.”

Sims knows the hair growth kits aren’t magic, but they do give a little boost, and it allows her to share something special with somebody else.

“It’s very gratifying. It’s why I went into this business, is to make women see how beautiful they are,” says Sims, “so, anything I can do to help them feel a little bit better about themselves as to move through the world, feeling a little bit more confident, that’s a plus for me.”

Sims says if you have had Covid multiple times and have experienced a little hair loss from it, your hair will come back on its own naturally.

She says it’ll just take a little time.

