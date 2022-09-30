Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After their car was hit in an accident last week, Foster Care in the U.S. now has a new set of wheels.
Organization leaders say thanks to the Audubon Chrysler Center, they now have a new Dodge Journey for the non-profit.
Foster Care in the U.S. is an organization that provides services for homeless, foster care, as well as at-risk youth and young adults in Indiana and Kentucky.
