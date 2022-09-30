EFD: Two houses considered total loss after fire on Fifth Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters say two houses are a total loss after a fire broke out in Evansville on Thursday evening.

Authorities say the fire started at a house on the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, and then spread to two houses next door, but all of the homes were vacant and there were no injuries.

We were told on scene that one of the homes had hoarding conditions and a metal roof, which made it difficult for responders to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

