Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian.

The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.

“We’re very tight on space,” she said. “But we knew we could count on the community to help us make space.”

They made room by giving one of the hurricane refugees to a private foster, and three to Whitney Tepool with River City Pet Camp.

They kept one more dog in their own shelter.

“We’re not really a stranger to it, but we definitely appreciate being able to do it and give the shelters down there some hope,” McCauley said.

They’re all getting the best care they can.

“They’ve got a huge area to sleep in during the night, big yards to play in during the day,” said Tepool. “It feels really good to be able to help them out.”

At the end of the day, every single dog at that shelter is now accounted for.

“There are no dogs from that shelter that are left outdoors to deal with the uncertainty of the weather and what’s going to happen after,” McCauley said.

They said that the dogs will have to be spayed or neutered and go through some healthcare steps, but in the next month or so, they expect the dogs will be available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.