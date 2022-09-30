Birthday Club
Carmi RB Isaac King earns Week 6 POTW honors

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Carmi-White County running back Isaac King was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,367 total votes.

King was a one-man show last week against Fairfield, ending the night with 28 rushes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded one catch for 24 yards in the Bulldogs’ 28-12 win over the Mules.

Carmi-White County (5-0) aims to keep its perfect record intact as the Bulldogs play against Edwards County on Friday night.

