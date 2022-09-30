Carmi RB Isaac King earns Week 6 POTW honors

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Carmi-White County running back Isaac King was named the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,367 total votes.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Fairfield vs. Carmi-White Co.]

King was a one-man show last week against Fairfield, ending the night with 28 rushes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded one catch for 24 yards in the Bulldogs’ 28-12 win over the Mules.

Carmi-White County (5-0) aims to keep its perfect record intact as the Bulldogs play against Edwards County on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.