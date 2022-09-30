Bright Skies, Breezy P.M.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Agreeable weather will finish off September and usher in October with no rain in the forecast. Generous sunshine during the morning followed by mostly sunny skies this afternoon as high temps return to seasonable levels. Slightly warmer with high temps in the mid-70s behind northeasterly winds gusting 15-20-miles an hour. Tonight, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Saturday, sunny to mostly sunny and breezy as high temps climb into the mid-70s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and comfortable as high temps remain in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.